 

No cause for alarm from Heyward's hospital visit

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Jason Heyward won't be in the lineup today when the Cubs face the Cardinals, but manager David Ross said Heyward was feeling better after a Sunday hospital visit when Heyward came out of the game complaining of lightheadedness and shortness of breath.

    Jason Heyward won't be in the lineup today when the Cubs face the Cardinals, but manager David Ross said Heyward was feeling better after a Sunday hospital visit when Heyward came out of the game complaining of lightheadedness and shortness of breath. ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 9/7/2020 2:45 PM

There was nothing alarming found during Jason Heyward's visit to the hospital on Sunday evening, Cubs manager David Ross said.

Heyward left Sunday's loss to St. Louis after his second at bat complaining of lightheadedness and shortness of breath.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Talked to him last night and this morning," Ross said before Monday's game. "Seems to be feeling much better. Lots of tests run last night, was at the hospital pretty late. He'll have the day off today.

"Got a couple more tests to go tomorrow, but right now everything seems to be on the up and up. We'll dot the i's, cross the t's per the doc tomorrow morning and just make sure everything's fine. Right now, seems to be OK."

Ross had no information on what might have been wrong with Heyward. There's always concern about COVID-19, but that does not appear to be an issue.

"We have had no positive COVID tests, I can tell you that," Ross said.

Cameron Maybin took Heyward's place in right field on Sunday and is scheduled to start in right field on Monday.

Heyward has been one of the Cubs' most reliable hitters this season. He leads the team in on-base percentage (. 415) and his .300 batting average was second to Ian Happ when the day began.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Kipnis usually at center of Cubs' dugout enthusiasm
Related Article
Kipnis usually at center of Cubs' dugout enthusiasm
 
Cubs' Rizzo says Souza's personality will be missed
Related Article
Cubs' Rizzo says Souza's personality will be missed
 
Related Article
Cubs bring in another lefty for bullpen
 
Lester struggles and Cards close in on Cubs
Related Article
Lester struggles and Cards close in on Cubs
 
Happ back after eye injury, goes deep on first at bat
Related Article
Happ back after eye injury, goes deep on first at bat
 
Cubs give Strop another chance in South Bend
Related Article
Cubs give Strop another chance in South Bend
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 