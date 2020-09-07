No cause for alarm from Heyward's hospital visit

Jason Heyward won't be in the lineup today when the Cubs face the Cardinals, but manager David Ross said Heyward was feeling better after a Sunday hospital visit when Heyward came out of the game complaining of lightheadedness and shortness of breath. ASSOCIATED PRESS

There was nothing alarming found during Jason Heyward's visit to the hospital on Sunday evening, Cubs manager David Ross said.

Heyward left Sunday's loss to St. Louis after his second at bat complaining of lightheadedness and shortness of breath.

"Talked to him last night and this morning," Ross said before Monday's game. "Seems to be feeling much better. Lots of tests run last night, was at the hospital pretty late. He'll have the day off today.

"Got a couple more tests to go tomorrow, but right now everything seems to be on the up and up. We'll dot the i's, cross the t's per the doc tomorrow morning and just make sure everything's fine. Right now, seems to be OK."

Ross had no information on what might have been wrong with Heyward. There's always concern about COVID-19, but that does not appear to be an issue.

"We have had no positive COVID tests, I can tell you that," Ross said.

Cameron Maybin took Heyward's place in right field on Sunday and is scheduled to start in right field on Monday.

Heyward has been one of the Cubs' most reliable hitters this season. He leads the team in on-base percentage (. 415) and his .300 batting average was second to Ian Happ when the day began.