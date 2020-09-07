Abreu pushing White Sox toward playoffs while making MVP run

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu points as he celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 9, 2020. Associated Press

With a big boost from so many new players, looking at you Luis Robert, Dallas Keuchel, Yasmani Grandal and Nick Madrigal, the White Sox are sitting pretty in the AL Central and a near lock to make the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

They've also gotten solid production from holdovers like Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito and Eloy Jimenez.

But one player in particular -- the current favorite to capture MVP honors -- is the major reason the Sox have finally turned the corner.

"He's our heart and soul," Giolito said of first baseman Jose Abreu. "It seems like he's getting that clutch hit like every single game. Runners in scoring position, two outs, when we need to get those runs across he gets the job done. He's an amazing person even more so than a player.

"What he provides for us on a daily basis, leading by example, leading vocally when he needs to. Pretty much Gold Glove caliber first base this year, too. He does it all. Such a great player."

Abreu has been a very good player since joining the White Sox on a six-year, $68 million contract before the 2014 season.

Playing on Sox teams with losing records for all six seasons made him a bit of a mystery outside of the South Side, but that has changed in 2020.

With a .315/.361/.619 hitting line and 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 RBI through 41 games, Abreu is making a strong bid to become the first White Sox player to win MVP honors since Hall of Famer Frank Thomas in 1994.

"I have individual goals set for the season," Abreu said through a translator. "I probably will let you know what those goals are at the end of the season. In the meantime, we just have to keep working. I have to keep working to get the results that we want every single day and to help the team and just keep working with the other guys, with Luis, with Eloy, with (Nomar) Mazara. We're working with him to get him to the point where he feels comfortable and he can produce as we know he can do, and same with Edwin (Encarnacion).

"As a team, we need to keep working and keep helping each other to get better as a team. We're going to be able to see the results at the end of the season. We have goals. I have my personal goals but I will wait until the season ends to let you know."

Abreu has always put team success over personal achievement, and he's finally on a playoff contender this year.

He's also got strong protection in the lineup for the first time, with Jimenez, Robert and Encarnacion forcing opposing pitchers to give him something to hit.

Abreu really took advantage of the White Sox's deep, dangerous lineup in August, when he slashed .330/.374/.687 with 11 homers and 29 home runs.

"What can I say? Abreu is one of the best hitters I've ever seen," Jimenez said. "He's a super clutch hitter. Every time he's at the plate, I learn something. He tries to show us something to learn every night, every at-bat."

A free agent at the end of the 2019 season, Abreu made it very clear the Sox were the only team he wanted to play for.

A deal got done on Nov. 22, when the 33-year-old Cuba native signed a three-year, $50 million contract.

Critics thought the White Sox should have given a one- or two-year deal, but it's looking like a bargain now while also providing the right-handed slugger more motivation.

"After last season, there were a lot of people that didn't think I was able to do what I'm doing right now," Abreu said. "That because I'm 33 years old, I didn't, I wouldn't have enough to do the things that I was doing or do the things I'm doing right now.

"I told myself after the off-season, I'm going to prove them wrong, I'm going to keep working hard, I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing to have success. That's it. That's what I'm doing right now."