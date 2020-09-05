Rozner: Trubisky winning 'competition' real Bears shocker

Mitch Trubisky will be the Bears' starting quarterback, having won the "competition" over Nick Foles. Associated Press

It's good to know the Friday night news dump on a holiday weekend has not disappeared like the NFL kick return.

The Bears used the old political trick when leaking the decision that Mitch Trubisky had won the quarterback "competition," while giving the scoop to a national reporter.

With the gift comes the very necessary quid pro quo, the tweet accompanied by lavish praise for the fourth-year QB, who sounds like he is now on the Hall of Fame track the Bears expected when they passed on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, moved up in the draft and selected Trubisky second overall.

For you it was probably more like quid pro Cuervo, as the tweets read like they were written by Ryan Pace himself.

This is all a rather shocking development if your turnip truck blew a tire and only recently arrived to toss you in a ditch.

Yet, there was much anger in Chicago late Friday. Twitter erupted as only it can, though Twitter would be angry with a lovely summer night and roasted marshmallows.

The anger toward Pace -- in his sixth season as GM -- is a bit tardy as well, as it has been apparent for weeks that Pace would not allow Matt Nagy to start Nick Foles in Week 1.

Never mind the fourth-round pick Pace surrendered for Foles, or the $21 million guaranteed the Bears gave Foles while declining Trubisky's fifth-year option for 2021 worth $24 million.

It was all for show, to keep the hounds at bay while the Bears could start building the narrative for those that carry their water, to assure the Pace apologists that Trubisky has figured it all figured out in Year 4.

And please disregard that in his first year starting Mahomes won the MVP and in his second was Super Bowl MVP.

They will remind you that Trubisky started only 13 games in college and needed time to grow. If only someone had known about his lack of experience or ability to read a defense before the 2017 draft.

If only.

It's all river sewage under the bridge now anyway as Pace has staked his entire career to Trubisky. In any other city he would have been gone long ago, but ownership has seen fit to give Pace more time to build on a fine resume that includes 60 whole minutes of playoff football.

It's the baseball rebuilding equivalent of forever and a day.

It helps to have the national media in your pocket, excusing all manner of mishap and explained away as misfortune. Soon the locals will pirouette and insist extensions for Mahomes ($500 million) and Watson ($160 million) are bad news for those teams.

Only in Spin City is this good news for the Bears, who got lucky drafting a bad quarterback that they won't have to pay. Look at all the money they saved.

What Nagy says about it is irrelevant, as is whatever he thinks about who should play quarterback. Pace remains in control of the operation and all that Nagy says publicly will be directly in support of the GM and quarterback.

On the positive side, the Bears open with a very soft schedule and this buys Nagy some time. The Bears should be 3-0 -- maybe 4-0 -- before he starts thinking about how to tell Pace he wants Foles to play.

And if he had started Foles and then needed to go to Trubisky, who knows what would have been left of Trubisky at that point given the fragile state Trubisky must have been in once Foles was acquired.

Confidence is a serious issue here, though down the list of genuine quarterbacking concerns, so the Bears had little choice but to start with the prodigy.

Get angry if that makes you feel better, but stress is not good for the immune system, and you don't need anyone reminding you that 2020 is no year to be messing around with your immune system.

Try not to think about all the quarterbacks who were available for cheap, or about $20 million cheaper than Foles. That's an ownership problem, not yours.

And try not to think about Mahomes and Jackson because those who shill for the Bears remind us frequently that it shouldn't be part of the conversation anymore.

It's old news. Get over it.

Still, history suggests that high QB picks who haven't done enough in three years to merit a fifth aren't likely to strike lightning in the fourth, so you'll probably get your chance to see Foles at some point.

That doesn't mean Ryan Pace is giving up on Mitch Trubisky. Don't hold your breath waiting for that day.

That might also be bad for your health.