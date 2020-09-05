 

Authentic goes wire to wire to win Kentucky Derby

  • Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic (18) crosses the finish line ahead of Jockey Manny Franco riding Tiz the Law to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.

Updated 9/5/2020 6:33 PM

Authentic took charge early and held off race favorite Tiz the Law down the stretch to win the 146th Kentucky Derby in a wire-to-wire performance that gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his sixth victory.

Starting as the 8-1 third betting choice from the far No. 18 post, the colt broke fast on the outside to lead by the first turn. He didn't let up despite pursuit from Ny Traffic and Storm The Court, with Tiz the Law giving chase by the far turn. Tiz the Law got close entering the stretch before Authentic pulled away to win the race run without spectators at Churchill Downs.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Ridden by John Velazquez, Authentic covered 1¼ mile in 2:00.61 and paid $18.80, $6 and $5.

Tiz the Law returned $3.40 and $3.20 while Mr. Big News, a 50-1 shot, paid $16.80.

