Abreu runs hitting streak to 19 in White Sox' victory

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu hits a two-run home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Associated Press

Jose Abreu ran his hitting streak to 19 games, Tim Anderson went 2-for-3, and Lucas Giolito pitched 6 strong innings as the White Sox beat host Kansas City 5-3 on Saturday.

Abreu wasted no time in extending his streak, smashing a 2-run homer in the top of the first on a changeup from Kris Bubic. Anderson doubled on the first pitch of the game and also had an RBI single in the fifth.

Giolito (4-2) gave up 3 runs on 5 hits and struck out nine while not walking a batter.

Abreu now has 13 home runs and 40 RBI for the Sox, who improved to 25-15 and stayed in first place in the AL Central.

"What can I say? Abreu is one of the best hitters I've ever seen," said Eloy Jimenez on Friday. "He's a super clutch hitter. Every time he's at the plate, I learn something. He tries to show us something to learn every night, every at-bat."

The Sox won despite getting only 5 hits. The other 2 came from Yasmani Grandal, who made it 5-1 by smashing a towering 2-run homer in the top of the fifth.

Giolito, who threw a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25, retired 10 straight after allowing a solo homer to Bubba Starling in the third. He was removed after Maikel Franco drove in Ryan O'Hearn with an RBI double in the seventh to make it 5-2.

Kansas City made it 5-3 when Adalberto Mondesi singled home Franco. Mondesi then appeared to steal second base, but his feet came off the bag as Nick Madrigal was applying the tag. The umpires reviewed the play to make sure Mondesi wasn't pushed by Madrigal.

Alex Colome pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save. He was helped by a sensational diving grab by CF Luis Robert off a ball that Franco crushed into right-center.

Anderson, who also reached on a walk, raised his average to .360.

The Sox are now 13-0 when a left-hander starts for the opposition.