Chicago White Sox's Abreu, Robert claim AL Player/Rookie of Month honors

The Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert was named American League Rookie of the Month for August on Wednesday. Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu was named American League Player of the Month for August on Wednesday. Associated Press

It was quite an opening month of the season for the White Sox.

As a team, they went 19-9 in August while hitting 54 home runs, a franchise record for a one-month span.

Individually, Lucas Giolito threw a no-hitter against the Pirates on Aug. 25 and reigning batting champion Tim Anderson hit .329 while helping the Sox rise to first place in the AL Central.

Jose Abreu and Luis Robert also played major roles, and the duo was recognized before Wednesday night's game at Minnesota.

Abreu was named AL Player of the Month for July/August and Robert captured AL Rookie of the Month honors.

The abbreviated regular season opened on July 23.

While winning the third monthly honor of his career, Abreu hit .315/.359/.636 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 RBI over 35 games.

The White Sox's 33-year-old first baseman saved his best stretch of the month for the Cubs. In a three-game series at Wrigley Field Aug. 21-23, Abreu hit 6 homers -- 4 of them in a row -- and drove in 9 runs.

Currently riding a 15-game hitting streak, Abreu is slashing .313/.357/.626 for the season and is tied for the AL lead with 32 RBI and tied for second with 12 home runs.

"That's our leader, man," Giolito said of Abreu. "That's the heart and soul of this team. He is an amazing guy, amazing player. It's an honor to be teammates with him and to be able to watch him work everyday."

Robert hit .298/.348/.612 with 8 doubles, 10 home runs, 24 RBI, 22 runs scored and 4 stolen bases over 33 games in July and August.

The 23-year-old center fielder leads major-league baseball with an average exit velocity of 108.9 mph on home runs (minimum 10).

"When I see (Robert) doing what he does, I just think that he can do more," Abreu said through a translator. "He has that kind of talent that he can do more. He likes to work, he's working hard every day. He's learning.

"I really believe he's going to be a very good baseball player. I think that he can do more because of the amount of talent that he has, and he's working on that. I will never, ever be satisfied with how good things go with him."