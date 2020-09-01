Moncada misses third straight game with lower leg injury

The White Sox are hoping to avoid placing Yoan Moncada on the injured list, and the third baseman does seem to be improving from a lower left leg injury. Associated Press

Yolmer Sanchez was in the starting lineup Tuesday night for the first time since rejoining the White Sox.

Playing third base, the big question for the Sox is how long are Sanchez and Danny Mendick going to be filling in for Yoan Moncada?

After injuring his lower left leg sliding into second base late in Saturday's game against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Moncada missed his third straight game Tuesday night.

"There's an optimistic hope that he'll be back in there tomorrow, but I can't guarantee it," manager Rick Renteria said.

Putting Moncada on the injured list is an obvious option, but the White Sox are hoping to avoid that move.

"If we felt that we couldn't give it a window of time to see if he can come back and still perform, that (IL) would have been done," Renteria said. "But there's still an expectation that we can continue to go through this process of trying to isolate and control some of the soreness in his leg, in a good way, that would allow him to come back and be here and play."

Talk it over:

The day before Monday's trade deadline, Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, general manager Rick Hahn, VP Kenny Williams and manager Rick Renteria met with a group of veteran players and talked about the need to make any deals.

Jose Abreu was in the meeting, and he understands why the White Sox stood pat.

"I know that the team did a good job trying to pursue more talent to help us, to strengthen our team but at the end, for whatever reason, the team didn't make any moves," Abreu said through a translator. "I truly believe in the decisions the front office makes. We as a team, we're happy. We are confident in what we have and there is not any doubt we have the pieces here to fight, battle and compete."

Remembering George Floyd:

Before Tuesday night's game against the Twins, Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, manager Rick Renteria and first-base coach Daryl Boston visited the Minneapolis memorial site where George Floyd was murdered.

"(Boston) had mentioned it to me yesterday on the bench that they were going to go, so I tagged along," Renteria said. "Listen, it was a moment in time that has sparked a lot of emotion, a sad day. We're here. Thought it was a good thing to go out and just pay our respect. Things are going on here as of late that are speaking to situations, talking about injustices. It was important to go out there, just to see. I'm glad I went."

Power coming?

Nomar Mazara had 75 plate appearances heading into Tuesday, and the White Sox's new right fielder was still looking for his first home after averaging 20 a year in four seasons with the Rangers.

Missing two weeks with strep throat before joining the Sox's roster on Aug. 3 set Mazara back, but he's gradually getting up to speed.

"I have been having a lot of good at-bats lately but I haven't been feeling good the way I want to," Mazara said. "I'm feeling a lot better at the plate. Just all of the hard work, because I spent two weeks at my home without grabbing a bat. So those two weeks really did me dirty and when I came back I was like lost. The power is not there yet but once I hit the first one, everything's going to fit good."