Mazara still looking for first HR with White Sox

Nomar Mazara averaged 20 home runs a season during his four-year stay with the Rangers. The right fielder has yet to clear the fences for the White Sox. Associated Press

The White Sox have been hitting for impressive power this season, and they lead the American League with 64 home runs.

Nomar Mazara was expected to be a key contributor with the longball, but the new right fielder is still looking for his first homer after coming over in an offseason trade with the Rangers.

While he is batting a solid .270 with a double and 4 RBI over his last 10 games following a slow start at the plate, Mazara has plenty of room to improve.

"I think he's still trying to find his rhythm and his timing," manager Rick Renteria said. "He's working extremely hard to try to get that to click. The more games he puts under his belt, obviously the expectation is he will come closer to what he's capable of doing."

Mazara was on the injured list for the first nine games of the season after he developed a case of strep throat. He averaged 20 home runs a year in four seasons with Texas.

"He's been going about doing everything as well as he possibly can to give us some pretty good at-bats," Renteria said. "Obviously, you haven't seen the power that he has within him but he's working toward trying to find that stroke and put himself in a good position."