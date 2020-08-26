Renteria: Giolito no-hitter a special game, now it's a new task at hand

The White Sox had very little time to digest the emotion from Lucas Giolito's no-hitter before heading into the Wednesday afternoon finale against Pittsburgh.

Manager Rick Renteria said the team has its sights set on its next task.

"We're just looking forward to doing what's next. Lucas will be able to continue to enjoy the feat, and I think all the guys are extremely happy about it still. But we have got to get ready for another game.

"I'm sure that it's natural to spike in emotion after a day like yesterday. But the game continues. So we got to find a way to stay focused and do what we have to do."

The White Sox begin the second half 18-12, tied with Cleveland for second place.

Renteria said the team's goal is to continue to play good baseball.

"It's no secret that when talent meets preparation and execution, good things happen," he said, "and so, hopefully, the consistency in which we're looking to move forward the rest of the season is still there."

Renteria spoke about the selflessness of his team and the way the players work together.

"It's a good group. I couldn't ask for a better group of people.

"You pitch, you catch the ball, timely hitting, all those things come together, but when you have a group of guys that are confident and willing to do a lot for each other, I think it's a good mix. It's a good pot of stew that's got a great flavor."

Renteria said Dallas Keuchel is the perfect starter on the heels of Giolito's no-hitter.

"Here's a guy who has been around" and dealt with "spikes of emotion over a course of time in his career, and so he is probably the most apt to deal with the next day after such an emotional night."

Renteria said Keuchel will not be placed on a pitch count.

"As long as Dallas is Dallas, I'm sure we'll have a chance to do well. No limits."

Renteria said the starters for the upcoming series against Kansas City will be Reynaldo López, Dylan Cease and TBA.

He said Giolito will likely be held until Monday against Minnesota.

Eloy OK: Renteria talked about how Eloy Jiménez twisted his ankle during the celebration after the final out Tuesday.

"He was jumping around, and he noticed he might end up landing on (Edwin) Encarnacion's foot and tried to deviate, tried to make a little special move," he said.

"They treated him last night. He came in (Wednesday) morning and went through the rigors. He did not want to be out of the lineup. He ran and did everything he needed to do for us to be comfortable with him being out there, and he is ready to go."