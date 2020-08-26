For safeties Gipson and Bush, chance to be part of Bears defense is 'truly crazy'

Tashaun Gipson came to Chicago with "sky high" expectations of the Bears defense. Even so, he has been wowed by what he sees on the field.

"Being a part of this is truly crazy, man," Gipson said. "To see how everybody moves and how things work and when the defense is flowing, it's just a beautiful thing."

Gipson, a safety, joined the Bears defense via a one-year, $1.05 million contract in May after he was cut by the Houston Texans. He comes to Chicago with eight years of NFL experience and seven as a starter. Gipson is one of the most experienced players on the Bears roster.

He was one of two safeties brought in over the offseason to help patch the hole left by the departure of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The other, Jordan Lucas, opted out of the season due to the pandemic prior to training camp.

That leaves Gipson as easily the most experienced safety in contention for the starting spot opposite Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson. Fourth-year pro Deon Bush is also competing for the spot.

"I obviously feel I'm a starter, and I obviously feel like I'm a Week 1 starter, and I hope that Deon feels the same way (about himself)," Gipson said. "That's what happens when you're competing with somebody."

The Bears selected Bush with a fourth-round draft pick in 2016. He played in 15 games last season, recording six tackles. For maybe the first time in his career, Bush has a real shot at earning a starting spot.

"At some point, it's time to show what you really got," Bush said. "It's been a great time. I feel like my confidence is up. Just learning the game each year."

Now is the time for Bush. His rookie contract was up after last season, but the Bears brought him back on a 1-year, $1.4 million contract.

Bush grew up and played college football in Miami. That's where he spent his offseason, too, working out in a cousin's backyard.

"I kind of approach this year like every other year," Bush said. "I worked hard this whole offseason. I knew the opportunity I was going have this upcoming training camp, and I just prepared."

Given his experience, Gipson might have an advantage. Even so, the Bears coaching staff is calling it an open competition.

Gipson started 14 games last season for Houston, though he missed the postseason with a back injury. He started all 16 games in each of the previous three seasons with Jacksonville, including on the 2017 team that reached the AFC Championship game. Gipson has 23 career interceptions.

Replacing a former Pro Bowl safety in Clinton-Dix will not be easy. Whoever wins the job will be held to a high standard, given the names surrounding him on defense.

Gipson looks around and sees Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan and others, and knows he could be a part of something special.

"It's truly perennial Pro Bowlers and All-Pros on every single level," Gipson said. "They practice like it and I can only imagine in a game when it's live situations, they're going to play like it. ... I knew what I was walking into when I signed here, but seeing it now, it's like, this is a cool opportunity for sure."