Bears' Hicks has nagging quad; rookie Mooney catches on

Bears Pro Bowl defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, seen here in a game last season, was not present at practice Friday at Halas Hall, and head coach Matt Nagy said Hicks is dealing with a quad injury. AP File Photo

Bears Pro Bowl defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was not present at practice Friday at Halas Hall, and head coach Matt Nagy said Hicks is dealing with a quad injury.

"We're just kind of keeping him out right now," Nagy said. "We're kind of turning it into some of these vet days."

The Bears have been cautious with some veterans. Veteran linebacker Robert Quinn has yet to participate in full team situations.

Hicks, all 6-foot-4, 364 pounds of him, seemed to be moving fine a day earlier when he ended practice by fielding punts.

The team practiced in shells Friday, not full pads. Hicks wasn't the only one sitting out.

Rookie tight end Darion Clark wore a sling on his right arm, and Nagy confirmed that Clark is out for the year and heading to injured reserve. Clark was an undrafted free agent signing. Linebacker Josh Woods also missed Friday's practice with a groin injury, according to Nagy.

Florida field trip: Bears receivers Allen Robinson, Javon Wims and Darnell Mooney worked out together in Tampa, Florida, over the offseason.

The rookie Mooney said Robinson invited all the Bears receivers to join him in the Florida heat. Mooney, a fifth-round draft pick out of Tulane, was eager to take him up on the offer.

"Tampa heat is crazy," Mooney said. "Did not know that. So that was a different type of a wind to breathe. ... I'd definitely go back there next year during the offseason to train."

For two of the Bears' young receivers to be paying close attention to what Robinson does off the field is a good thing for their development.

Robinson spent his offseason working on the minute details of his foot speed and route running.

"(The) big thing was just getting better at the top of the route, being able to be more explosive in and out of my breaks," Robinson said last week.

Mooney has earned his share of receptions early in training camp. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine this spring and was rated the second-fastest player on the team in the latest version of Madden, just ahead of Tarik Cohen.

"Very accurate," Mooney said of the video game rating.

Mooney said Cohen didn't necessarily agree, but didn't dispute the rating, either.

Nagy thinks Mooney reminds him a lot of Robinson in meetings, asking good questions, staying calm and collected.

"He seems very mature for his age," Nagy said. "He's soaking it up."

QB update: As far as practice goes, Friday was a relatively low key day. There were no glaring mistakes from either quarterback, as there had been a day earlier for Mitch Trubisky. There were also few big plays to celebrate.

"I thought both quarterbacks, their decision-making, they were making quicker decisions today," Nagy said.

Friday was Nick Foles' day with the first-team offense. Trubisky will have his turn again Saturday.

Nagy on Rivera: Nagy opened his media session Friday with well wishes to Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera, who announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer.

"He's in our thoughts and prayers, along with his family," Nagy said Friday. "We're all here in Chicago thinking about him and wish him the best and we're in his corner."

Empty stadium Week 1: The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they will not have fans present at either of their first two home games, which includes the season opener against the Bears on Sept. 13.

The Bears have previously announced that no fans will be present at Soldier Field for the foreseeable future.