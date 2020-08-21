Sox looking at Lopez to start Saturday's game vs. Cubs

It's not much of a history, but Reynaldo Lopez has had some great success starting against the Cubs.

It was only one game, late in the 2018 season, but the White Sox's right-hander held the Cubs to a run on 5 hits over 7 innings and had 8 strikeouts.

Lopez is expected to come off the injured list Saturday and take the mound against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

"Hopefully, you'll be able to see him here soon," manager Rick Renteria said. "I'll blink my eye and say maybe you'll be able to see him soon."

In his only start this season, Lopez was pulled with one out in the first inning after giving up 4 runs on 3 hits and 2 walks against the Twins on July 26.

Lopez was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation, but he's been throwing in Schaumburg since early August.