Will Chicago White Sox's Lopez start vs. Cubs Saturday?

Chicago White Sox pitcher Reynaldo Lopez could be in line to start Saturday against the Cubs. Associated Press

The White Sox are starting Dallas Keuchel against the Cubs Friday night at Wrigley Field and Dylan Cease on Sunday afternoon.

The Sox still haven't announced Saturday night's starter, which should be Gio Gonzalez's turn.

Is Gonzalez hurt?

"Gio's doing fine," manager Rick Renteria said. "I spoke to Gio, he is doing excellent."

Gonzalez is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA. The 34-year-old lefty started against the Tigers Monday and pitched 4⅔ innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits and 2 walks to go with 10 strikeouts.

Reynaldo Lopez is also going fine, so there's a chance the White Sox will activate the right-hander off the injured list so he can start the middle game vs. the Cubs.

In his lone outing this season, Lopez was pulled with one out in the first inning after giving up 4 runs on 3 hits and 2 walks against the Twins on July 26.

Lopez was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation, but he's been throwing in Schaumburg since early August.

"He's getting close, looks good," Renteria said.