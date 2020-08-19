Feder: White Sox appear headed to ESPN 1000
Updated 8/19/2020 6:33 AM
Look for Chicago White Sox baseball to move to a new radio home next season.
No one will comment and nothing is official yet, but all signs are pointing to a deal with WMVP 1000-AM, the ESPN Radio sports/talk station managed by Good Karma Brands, Robert Feder writes.
Such a move would be in keeping with ESPN 1000's plan to compete on the local front with Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, radio home of Chicago Cubs baseball.
The White Sox are nearing the end of their three-year deal with Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM, which has shown little interest in renewing.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.