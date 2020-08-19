Feder: White Sox appear headed to ESPN 1000

Look for Chicago White Sox baseball to move to a new radio home next season. No one will comment and nothing is official yet, but all signs are pointing to a deal with WMVP 1000-AM, the ESPN Radio sports/talk station managed by Good Karma Brands. Associated Press/July 9, 2020

Look for Chicago White Sox baseball to move to a new radio home next season.

No one will comment and nothing is official yet, but all signs are pointing to a deal with WMVP 1000-AM, the ESPN Radio sports/talk station managed by Good Karma Brands, Robert Feder writes.

Such a move would be in keeping with ESPN 1000's plan to compete on the local front with Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, radio home of Chicago Cubs baseball.

The White Sox are nearing the end of their three-year deal with Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM, which has shown little interest in renewing.

