Gonzalez joins Sox from Schaumburg

Back in spring training, Luis Gonzalez had Class AAA Charlotte as his likely pit stop before hopefully joining the White Sox's roster at some point during the season.

The 24-year-old outfielder reached his ultimate destination Monday, replacing Adam Engel (possible COVID-19 exposure).

But instead of arriving in Chicago from North Carolina, Gonzalez only had to make the short drive from the Sox's summer training facility at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg.

"Obviously, when spring training went down, it's not what you want to hear," Gonzalez said. "You want to continue to keep on doing the good things that were happening in spring training. When the whole COVID happened, I did a lot to stay ready.

"Continuing to do the same thing in Schaumburg and seeing all those live (at-bats), I'm feeling ready to be here."

Baseball America's No. 10 White Sox prospect, Gonzalez hit .247 with 9 home runs and 59 RBI in 126 games with Class AA Birmingham last season.