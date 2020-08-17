Will Dunning make first start for White Sox Wednesday?

The White Sox have used impressive rookie relief pitcher Matt Foster to start both of the games Carlos Rodon missed after injuring his shoulder.

The spot comes up again Wednesday against the Tigers, and it looks like Dane Dunning will join the Sox from Schaumburg and make his major-league debut.

"I think we'll probably have a pretty good pitching matchup going on here Wednesday night between some young guys," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "I know Detroit's throwing Casey Mize, which will be fun to see. And we are certainly having conversations about one of our good young arms like Dane Dunning coming to make that start."

Fully recovered from the Tommy John surgery he had in June 2019, Dunning didn't pitch last year.

Joining Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez in the trade that sent Adam Eaton to the Nationals after the 2016 season, Dunning was a combined 6-3 with a 2.71 ERA for high Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham in 2018.