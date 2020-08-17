Bears' LB Quinn didn't practice in team drills

Bears free agent signing Robert Quinn did not participate in team drills during Monday's first padded practice of training camp at Halas Hall. Head coach Matt Nagy said Quinn is still ramping up after dealing with a "personal issue."

The veteran outside linebacker was brought on to replace Leonard Floyd, who the Bears released in March. A 10th-year veteran, and a two-time Pro Bowler, Quinn signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Bears over the offseason.

"He dealt with [a personal issue] and now we're back to kind of physically just making sure we're smart in regards to how we handle him as a vet," Nagy said. "He's been playing this game a long time and we want to make sure that we do it the right way. That's just kind of the plan that we're on right now, but it's nothing concerning. We just want to take our time with it."

The Bears envision Quinn playing opposite Khalil Mack, with Roquan Smith playing the inside linebacker spot. The three of them together, if they can stay on the field, has the making of a formidable linebacker group.

"What matters most is that they're ready to go for Detroit (on Sept. 13)," Nagy said.

Injury update:

Veteran cornerback and special teams player Sherrick McManis is currently out with a shoulder injury. Nagy said the injury is "nothing to be worried about" Monday after practice.