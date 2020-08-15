Blackhawks hang in there, but can't solve Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal as Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) and Duncan Keith (2) react during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Blackhawks may have played their best 40 minutes of hockey in the first two periods of Game 3 against Vegas on Saturday night.

And all they had to show for it was a 2-0 deficit.

Alex DeBrincat was everywhere. Corey Crawford turned away a flurry of high-danger chances from every direction. Patrick Kane never seemed to leave the ice.

Yet it mattered not as the patient and wildly talented Golden Knights got tremendous goaltending from Marc-Andre Fleury and walked out 2-1 winners to go up three games to none in this best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Vegas took a 1-0 lead when William Karlsson scored short-handed at 4:12 of the first period. Coach Peter DeBoer's squad then made it 2-0 when Patrick Brown banged home a rebound at 15:23 of the second.

Fleury made 26 saves in his first appearance of the series.

Olli Maatta finally beat Fleury with 13:39 remaining to make it 2-1. Ninety seconds later, Kane had a golden opportunity to tie it, but his rebound attempt didn't make it past Fleury.

Kane collected his 80th career postseason assist on Maatta's goal, joining Stan Mikita (91) and Denis Savard (84) as the only Hawks to reach that milestone.

Maatta, who has 5 regular-season goals in his last 125 games, has 3 goals in this postseason.

The Hawks had so many glorious chances in the first two periods, one had to wonder how they weren't leading 4-2 or 5-2.

But Kane -- with a yawning net in front of him -- misfired on a one-timer, hitting the outside of the right post. DeBrincat failed to lift the puck into the net after getting in deep on Fleury 80 seconds into the second period. Fleury later denied a DeBrincat one-timer by just closing his elbow in time before the puck found a hole.

Then -- with the Hawks on the power play to start the third period -- Fleury closed his pads in the nick of time to stuff a Jonathan Toews one-timer.

DeBrincat had 8 of the Hawks' 20 shots on goal in the first 43 minutes.

Crawford (24 saves) was sensational as well, gloving a Nate Schmidt rocket in the second period, then deflecting a Nicolas Roy attempt with his blocker. Crawford also thwarted a point-blank shot from Shea Theodore and denied Ryan Reaves' high-danger chance with 5:35 left in the second.

This series is likely all but over, but credit the Hawks for hanging with Vegas in every game. They were, after all, down just 2-1 after two periods in Game 1 and took the Golden Knights to overtime in Game 2.

A sweep seems imminent, but at least coach Jeremy Colliton's squad has gotten plenty of much-needed experience playing in do-or-die games at the highest level.

"We've got a lot of contributions from different players," Colliton said beforehand. "It's not the same ones from game to game. And that's what you need in the playoffs, and I think they're getting better as we go here.

"Vegas is an excellent team and they're challenging us. They're pushing us as far as they can and we've got to find a way to respond."

In many ways, they did. But it just goes to show you how deep Vegas is, and how much work GM Stan Bowman has left to make the Hawks a dangerous team top to bottom.