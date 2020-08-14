The Bulls took their time firing Jim Boylen. Now the search begins for new coach.

Jim Boylen was 39-84 as coach of the Bulls. He was fired Friday. Associated Press

Why the Bulls waited until Aug. 14 to fire someone who coached his final game March 10 is anyone's guess.

But the team finally moved forward with their basketball operations makeover and fired head coach Jim Boylen Friday morning.

"After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary," vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said in a statement.

"This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball. Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball. I want to thank him for his professionalism and commitment to the franchise."

The Bulls began some offseason training at the Advocate Center a few weeks ago. The team's Instagram account showed pictures of Coby White, Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter, Ryan Arcidiacono, Luke Kornet and Daniel Gafford in the building.

Maybe that gave Karnisovas a chance to evaluate Boylen as he interacted with players individually. Maybe he was waiting to see if there would be a second bubble set up for the NBA's bottom eight teams, an idea that now seems unlikely.

Or maybe it was a matter of Karnisovas convincing team President Michael Reinsdorf this was the move he wanted to make all along. There's been plenty of speculation that Reinsdorf and former basketball operations head John Paxson were fans of Boylen and encouraged Karnisovas to give him a chance.

"No one could question Jim's passion for our team and our organization," Reinsdorf said in a statement. "We sincerely appreciate his tireless efforts and contributions during his time with the Bulls, and we wish him and his family the very best."

The next step is selecting a new coach. There's no hurry, since NBA training camps are expected to open in November at the earliest.

So it makes sense for Karnisovas and new general manager Marc Eversley to interview a wide range of candidates. This is a good chance for the Bulls' new basketball operations crew to meet and get to know young coaching talent all around the league.

Some candidates who figure to get a look are former Brooklyn head coach Kenny Atkinson, Toronto assistant and former Bulls player Adrian Griffin, Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr., Philadelphia assistant Ime Udoka, along with Milwaukee's Charles Lee and Darvin Ham.

For the Raptors' most recent game in the Orlando bubble, head coach Nick Nurse stepped aside and let Griffin coach a game, a win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Karnisovas has deep ties in the international community, so he may have some outside-the-box candidates in mind. If he goes with the familiar, there are a couple more assistants he worked with in Denver who could get involved, David Adelman and Jordi Fernandez. Some NBA observers believe Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is ready to be the league's first female head coach.

Boylen wraps up his Bulls tenure with a 39-84 record in two less-than-complete seasons. To say he was unpopular with the fan base is an understatement. But the players need to avoid getting caught up in the popular party line of blaming Boylen for all the team's problems.

The Bulls' disappointing 2019-20 season was very much a roster issue. There wasn't an effective veteran player who could be on the floor to guide a group of young players with no winning experience.

The idea that the players disliked Boylen isn't fully accurate. They were frustrated with losing, but were behind Boylen by the end of his first season, and the collective team spirit was in good shape at the start of this year as players talked about playoff contention and their strong September of voluntary workouts.

But previous management sabotaged the roster by signing Jabari Parker, then trading him for Porter. Both have been poor fits as veteran leaders. Last season's success was 100 percent dependent on Porter having a career-best performance and he was basically a no-show. He missed most of the season with a foot injury and didn't contribute much when he did play.

And Porter is back for another season at $28 million. Realistically, Karnisovas is looking at 2021 as his first chance to shake up the roster.

Boylen at least deserves some credit for turning the Bulls into a top-five defensive team, up until Carter's ankle injury in early January; for bringing White's raw skills along slowly until he was able to unleash three straight 30-point games; and getting the most out of Kris Dunn after management was ready to trade him.

According to ESPN, the Bulls will hang onto top assistants Chris Fleming and Roy Rogers, who were added with multiyear contracts last summer.

A new era deserves a new voice and now Karnisovas can take his time listening to some of the league's up-and-comers via Zoom interviews.

