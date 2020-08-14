Bulls fire coach Jim Boylen

The Chicago Bulls have fired coach Jim Boylen, the team announced Friday morning.

"After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary," Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas said. "This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball. Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball. I want to thank him for his professionalism and commitment to the franchise."

Boylen, who was named head coach during the 2018 season, was 39-84 with the Bulls.

The Bulls said a coaching search will begin immediately.