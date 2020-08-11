Chicago White Sox bats bounce back in 8-4 win over Tigers

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrates his three-run home run with Edwin Encarnacion (23) during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Dallas Keuchel didn't mention any names Monday night when he called out teammates for "going through the motions," but Eloy Jimenez fit the profile.

The White Sox's young power hitter has been mired in a slump, and he came into Tuesday's game against the Tigers with just 1 hit in his last 23 at-bats.

Jimenez never seems to get frustrated about anything, but he appeared to release some steam in his first at-bat against Detroit at Comerica Park.

"I'm just looking for a good pitch to hit and a good pitch in the zone," he said. "I got it and I hit it."

After scoring just 11 runs while losing five of their last six, the Sox jumped on Tigers starter Tyler Alexander early.

Jose Abreu opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning, Jimenez followed with a 3-run homer, and the White Sox got back on track with an 8-4 win.

"I don't know how the players responded, but I know one thing," Jimenez said. "We took care of business today. We just go out and play hard, like we try to do always."

Having Tim Anderson and Edwin Encarnacion healthy and back in the lineup didn't hurt the cause, nor did Abreu's 3 hits and 2 RBI.

Yoan Moncada didn't look right while going 0-for-5, and he's probably going to get Wednesday afternoon off for some needed rest.

Still, it was a needed win for the Sox.

"I think we all woke up today," said White Sox starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez, who allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings. "We had a little more chip on our shoulder, a little more fight. They did a great job with answering back today, the way they approached it. The entire lineup looked great.

"Everyone looked aggressive going out there, plays were being made around the horn. Guys were doing their job, moving runners over, it just looked like a White Sox win today."

Feeling better:

The White Sox placed versatile veteran Leury Garcia on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but the health news was much better on three other players.

Tim Anderson (groin strain) returned from the 10-day injury list and sparked the offense from the leadoff spot.

Edwin Encarnacion also was back after missing six games with a sore left shoulder. The veteran designated hitter homered in the fourth inning, a solo shot.

Even better for the Sox, Jose Abreu was back in the lineup after leaving Monday's game against the Tigers with right-hip soreness.

"It looked like he was at full extension when his foot hit the (first base) bag," manager Rick Renteria said. "Kind of shot his leg up into his hip. It was just a little stinger."

Garcia is on the IL with a sprained left thumb, the result of diving into first base trying to get an infield single Monday.