 

Cubs-Cardinals series postponed after another COVID-19 positive test

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong, left, Yadier Molina are among the players who have tested positive for coronavirus.

    St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong, left, Yadier Molina are among the players who have tested positive for coronavirus. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 8/7/2020 6:31 PM

This weekend's scheduled Cubs-Cardinals series in St. Louis has been postponed, according to reports. It was announced early that Friday night's game had been postponed and now it looks as if the whole series is off, too.

There's no word yet on when the series will be made up.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Following an additional positive test for COVID-19 by a St. Louis Cardinals player, tonight's scheduled game between the Cardinals and Cubs at Busch Stadium has been postponed to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process," MLB announced.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals will go through another round of testing and contact tracing to determine if the spread is wider.

The Cardinals haven't played in nine days because 13 people in their traveling party -- 6 players and 7 staff members -- tested positive after a series in Minnesota. St. Louis placed the six players on the injured list, including shortstop Paul DeJong and catcher Yadier Molina, and appeared ready to resume their schedule against the Cubs.

The Cubs have not had a player test positive for COVID-19 since summer training began July 3.

The Cubs will play again on Tuesday night in Cleveland.

0 Comments
Jeffress rolling, but Ross doesn't see need to name a closer
Cubs on to St. Louis after getting rocked by Royals, 13-2
Kimbrel still convinced he can get on right track
While Ross sticks up for Baez, Chicago Cubs keep winning
Bullpen keeps walking tightrope, but Cubs win fifth straight
Mills, two relievers combine to shut out KC
