Believe it: Hawks oust Oilers with 3-2 win, advance to next round

Believe it or not, the Chicago Blackhawks eliminated the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night with a 3-2 Game 4 victory on the strength of some magificient penalty kill work and a blast of a game-winning goal from Dominik Kubalik with 11:30 remaining in the third period. Associated Press

Get your popcorn ready.

Because there's at least another week of playoff hockey coming to Chicago.

Yes, believe it or not, the Chicago Blackhawks eliminated the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night with a 3-2 Game 4 victory on the strength of some magnificent penalty kill work and a blast of a game-winning goal from Dominik Kubalik with 11:30 remaining in the third period.

Brandon Saad and Matthew Highmore also scored for the Hawks, and Corey Crawford turned in perhaps his best performance since Game 6 of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final by turning away 41 shots.

Perhaps the biggest save came with 8:01 remaining when Crawford -- laying almost on his stomach -- somehow got the tip of his glove on a Zack Kassian shot from literally just a few feet away.

The Hawks' penalty killers also stepped up in a big way after Alex DeBrincat was whistled for a five-minute major after he rode Ethan Bear into the boards at 2:32 of the second period. The Hawks caught a huge break when Darnell Nurse was whistled for interference at 4:48, creating a 4-on-4 situation for two minutes.

Jonathan Toews registered the primary assist on Kubalik's goal when he found his linemate with a perfect pass from behind the net.

The Oilers basically blew their chance to tie the game by putting too many men on the ice with 2:03 remaining.