White Sox keep piling up wins, run streak to 6 games

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Brock Holt tags out the White Sox's Nick Madrigal at third during the third inning Tuesday in Milwaukee. Madrigal exited the game with a shoulder injury. Associated Press

As the injuries continue piling up for the White Sox, so do the wins.

Rookie second baseman Nick Madrigal left Tuesday night's game at Milwaukee in the third inning after being thrown out at third base and veteran designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion also came out after singling in the fourth.

Madrigal and Encarnacion exited with left shoulder injuries, but the Sox edged the Brewers 3-2. The White Sox (7-4) have a six-game winning streak for the first time since early in the 2017 season.

Madrigal and Encarnacion will be re-evaluated in Chicago Wednesday, and the Sox can only hope they don't join shortstop Tim Anderson and starting pitchers Carlos Rodon and Reynaldo Lopez on the injured list.

Despite the crowded training room, the White Sox have kept rolling right along after a sluggish start.

Trailing 2-0 in the fifth inning after Ben Gamel homered off Sox starter Lucas Giolito, Eloy Jimenez tied it in the sixth with a 2-run shot off Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff.

In the seventh, Jose Abreu put the White Sox in front with an RBI single.

Abreu's 2-run homer in the seventh inning Monday night sparked the Sox's 6-4 win over Milwaukee.

"It's different," said Abreu, who has played on losing White Sox teams in each of the last six seasons. "It's good. I was talking to (manager) Ricky (Renteria) in Cleveland and I was telling him that good teams that are ready to win usually start slow and they start to hit it as the season progresses."

Giolito delivered his second straight solid start, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits over 6 innings to go with 9 strikeouts.

Alex Colome pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his third save.

Bad dream:

Major League Baseball officially announced the "Field of Dreams" game between the White Sox and Cardinals has been postponed.

The Sox and St. Louis were supposed to play in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13.

MLB is hoping to match the White Sox with an opponent to be announced in the "Field of Dreams" game next year.