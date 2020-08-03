White Sox reinstate Mazara from injured list

Heading into tonight's game against the Brewers at Miller Park, the White Sox's offense is on a roll.

The Sox are leading the major leagues with a .281 batting average and they rank second in the American League with 50 runs scored.

As they try to extend their winning streak to five games, the White Sox are going to be adding another potent bat to the lineup.

Right fielder Nomar Mazara, who has been on the injured list since July 21 for undisclosed reasons, has been reinstated.

Acquired in a Dec. 19 trade from Texas for minor-league outfielder Steele Walker, Mazara hit .268 with 27 doubles, 19 home runs, 66 RBI, 69 runs scored and a .469 slugging percentage in 116 games with the Rangers last season.

Mazara started training with the Sox's taxi squad in Schaumburg last Monday.

"Nomar's been good," Chris Getz, the White Sox's director of player development, said last Thursday at Boomers Stadium. "The primary focus has been getting his legs under him. But he's taken (batting practice), he's done full workouts, he had 9 at-bats yesterday. Just running the bases, taking turns, getting the arm ready and the legs ready and getting an ample amount of at-bats so he's comfortable when he's asked to play."

Nicky Delmonico and Adam Engel have been splitting time in right field while Mazara has been out. Delmonico (3-for-20) is off to a slow start, but Engel (7-for-22, 1 home run, 3 RBI) has been productive.

To clear a roster spot for Mazara, the Sox optioned catcher Yermin Mercedes to Schaumburg.

In his first major-league at-bat Sunday, Mercedes pinch-hit for Edwin Encarnacion in the eighth inning and grounded out to second base.

The White Sox also announced right-handed pitcher Jimmy Lambert has been moved to the 45-day injured list. Just over a year removed from Tommy John surgery, Lambert was placed on the IL last week with a right forearm strain.