Report: 'Field of Dreams' game canceled; White Sox will play in Iowa next season

Light stands near the "Field of Dreams" movie site are seen in June in Dyersville, Iowa. Major League Baseball has reportedly canceled the Aug. 13 game between the White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. Associated Press

In a season that is spiraling into a nightmare for multiple major league teams, playing the "Field of Dreams" game has not seemed like a good idea for weeks, if not months.

The White Sox and New York Yankees were originally scheduled to play Aug. 13 in Dyersville, Iowa.

When the coronavirus pandemic halted play March 12, the status of the game was in jeopardy until July 1, when Major League Baseball announced the St. Louis Cardinals as the Sox's new opponent in Iowa.

On Monday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the "Field of Dreams" game has been canceled.

Rosenthal cited logistical issues of getting in and out of Iowa led to the decision. The Cardinals' growing numbers of positive COVID-19 tests were also likely factors.

The Des Moines Register is reporting the White Sox will return to Dyersville in 2021 against an opponent to be named later.