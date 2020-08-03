McDavid notches hat trick in Game 2 victory over Blackhawks

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) scores against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) during first-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup qualifying round game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. The Canadian Press via AP

Buckle up, folks.

Because Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers kicked their best-of-five series against the Blackhawks into an entirely different gear with a 6-3 Game 2 victory in Edmonton on Monday.

The sizzling-fast McDavid showed off his entire repertoire, scoring 3 goals in the first two periods to make sure his Oilers would not be quietly dispatched by the 24th -- and final -- team in this tournament.

The series is now tied at a game a piece, with Game 3 on Wednesday.

The Hawks fought back from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits to tie the game at 3-3 on goals by Patrick Kane, Slater Koekkoek and Olli Maatta.

McDavid turned the tables, though, when he scored on the power play at 17:10 of the second period, just two minutes after Maatta's seeing-eye shot got past Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen.

Edmonton put the game away with 2 third-period goals in 40 seconds, the first of which came from James Neal after Corey Crawford whiffed on a clearing attempt from behind his own net. Alex Chiasson then made it 6-3 with 11:55 remaining.

"McDavid's obviously a focus for us," said Hawks captain Jonathan Toews. "When we're not making things hard enough for them offensively, we get ourselves in spots where we end up taking penalties. You know what happens on the power play -- a guy like McDavid's gonna make you pay.

"A couple times early in the game we're giving him Grade A chances, and he's not making any mistakes. We know what we're going to get out of him every game, so we've got to be better."

The first period featured wild end-to-end action in the first 10 minutes that left commentators, players and fans alike gasping for breath.

McDavid scored just 19 seconds in by batting at a bouncing puck over Crawford's left shoulder.

McDavid scored again less than four minutes later with an incredible individual effort. The Oilers' superstar picked up the puck at center ice, exploded into the offensive zone, motored past Maatta and lifted another shot over Crawford's shoulder to make it 2-0.

Kane cut the lead in half at 9:06 off a gorgeous pass from Alex DeBrincat.

The second period featured a combined 6 power plays, with 4 going to the Hawks. Three of the Oilers' infractions came in near succession, and coach Dave Tippett's selfless squad was up to the task, blocking 5 high-velocity shots in 55 seconds at one point.

Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat each had 2 assists for the Hawks.

• John Quenneville replaced Drake Caggiula in the Hawks' lineup after Caggiula was suspended for a hit Tyler Ennis' head in Game 1. Quenneville saw just five minutes of ice time.