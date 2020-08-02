Clubhouse Chatter: In light of MLB difficulties, should NFL cancel its season?

What the sports staff has to say now that the games have resumed.

No. They should take a page out of the NBA/NHL playbooks and go play in four hub cities. That's eight teams per city, so play a 14-game schedule where you play everybody twice. Hub City Division winners get a bye and face winner of second- and third-place teams in your hub. Those winners advance to NFC and AFC championship games. Clean, simple, efficient -- and safe.

-- John Dietz

Without being in a bubble like the NBA and NHL, I don't see how the NFL can expect to have a season. A week into the season MLB is already seeing issues, and that's a noncontact sport with fewer athletes, coaches and support staff.

-- Kevin Schmit

I'm not a huge proponent of starting the NFL season on time, at least, and believe players will continually be quarantining or opting out. That doesn't make for great football, but on the other hand it may not be much different from key players going on injured reserve. So I'm kind of noncommittal.

-- Dave Oberhelman

The NFL should learn from MLB's mistake of not competing in a bubble. Traveling between cities is fraught with exposure opportunities completely out of any organization's control. Bubble up in three or four locations where virus transmission is low and give it a shot.

-- Jerry Fitzpatrick

Well, baseball keeps moving along as of now. I suspect NFL will just follow suit with its training camps and keep an eye on what is developing with MLB. Unless a major official among the medical experts says "stop," I think things will remain a "go."

-- John Leusch

I think the NFL should hold out hope as long as possible.

-- Patricia Babcock McGraw

• Have a question you'd like to see the sports staff answer? Email your suggestion to sports@dailyherald.com.