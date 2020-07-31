Second baseman Madrical could debut with White Sox

White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal, here in a February spring training game in Glendale, Ariz., will be with the club Friday night in Kansas City. Associated Press

The White Sox Friday announced they purchased the contract of second baseman Nick Madrigal from the Schaumburg training facility, and designated right-handed pitcher Kelvin Herrera for assignment.

Madrigal was selected by the White Sox in the first round (No. 4 overall) of the June 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Oregon State University.

Madrigal, 23, entered the season rated by MLB.com and Baseball America as the No. 4 prospect in the White Sox organization. He also is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 2 second baseman and No. 40 overall prospect in baseball, and by Baseball America as the Best Hitter for Average and Best Defensive Infielder in the Sox system.

Madrigal, 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, batted a combined .311/.377/.414 (147-473) with 27 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 55 RBI, 76 runs scored, 44 walks and 35 stolen bases over 120 games between Class A Winston-Salem, Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte in 2019. He won the Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove for second base, was named the Best Defensive second baseman in the Southern League, earned Carolina League midseason All-Star honors and played for the U.S. Team at the All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland. Madrigal also was named Chicago's Minor League co-Player of the Month for June.

He has no major league experience and will wear uniform No. 1.