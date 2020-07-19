Clubhouse Chatter: What famous sports venue would you like to visit?

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to fully resume.

Fenway Park. My interest in baseball has waned over the years, but Boston is a fantastic city with perhaps the best ballpark in the country outside of Wrigley Field.

­-- John Dietz

I'm a big fan of the outdoors, lush grass, trees, flowers, azaleas, dogwoods, the whole shebang. And since I've already been to the Biltmore House in Asheville, N.C., I would stay south and head to Augusta National. It would be nice to see the Masters in person, but I'm actually more interested in the plot of land at 2604 Washington Road.

­-- Mike Smith

The atmosphere at college football games is amazing but it's tough to choose just one venue. Guess I'll go with LSU because I've heard from many people about how great it is.

­-- Kevin Schmit

I haven't been to many "modern" baseball parks, so while I'd like to see Baltimore and Cleveland I'd probably favor Comerica Park in Detroit. I visited Tiger Stadium in its last season in 1999, so it'd be nice to visit its replacement.

­-- Dave Oberhelman

Cameron Indoor Stadium looks like an exciting place to watch a college basketball game. Noise-canceling headphones might be good, though, especially for writers trying to work the game.

­-- Orrin Schwarz

After the pandemic is under control ... I've always wanted to visit Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. I think it would be neat to explore the building guys like John Wooden and Lew Alcindor made famous.

­-- John Radtke

• Have a question you'd like to see one of our sports staff members answer? Send your suggestion in an email to sports@dailyherald.com.