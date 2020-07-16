Moncada returns from coronavirus: 'A scary and difficult time'

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, here in spring training in March in Arizona, made his debut at summer camp Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

Yoan Moncada rejoined the White Sox Thursday and before he took questions from reporters on a late afternoon Zoom call, the standout third baseman made a statement.

"I want to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19," Moncada said through Billy Russo, the Sox's team translator. "Thank God I was asymptomatic for the most part. I am good now and healthy and I'm just glad and happy to be back."

The feeling is mutual.

"Everybody's excited that he's back," said manager Rick Renteria, who also rejoined the White Sox Thursday after missing a week to be at a family funeral in California. "I don't want to get beyond my excitement and put him in a position that puts him back, so we're going to be very mindful of how we move forward. But we're very excited to have him back. A big, big piece of the puzzle."

A few days before the Sox opened summer training camp on July 3, all players and staff were tested for coronavirus.

"I took the intake test a day after I came here to Chicago," Moncada said. "Then two or three days later the doctors told me the results, that I tested positive. During that time, I stayed at home. A day or two after I got the results of the positive, I started losing some smell, taste and then two days later I regained them."

Moncada can only wonder how he contracted the virus.

"I don't really know how that could happen," he said. "I guess I touched a surface that was infected. After I touched that, I put my hands on my eyes or my mouth or something. I guess that was how it happened. I never thought I had it before I tested positive. When I got the results, it was a little scary. I didn't know how this would affect me, what kind of symptoms I would develop.

"But thank God I felt good for the most part. I couldn't do anything, not any physical activity, because I stayed at home. It was scary and a difficult time. Just glad to be back and to be healthy."

Moncada didn't play in the White Sox's intrasquad game Thursday night, but he did take batting and infield practice and did some "lateral explosive work" with strength and conditioning coach Allen Thomas, according to Renteria.

The Sox open the 60-game regular season next Friday and Moncada is hoping to be in the lineup. That is quite a challenge, considering he hasn't played in an organized game in over four months.

"I feel good physically," Moncada said. "I hope that I can be in the lineup next Friday. I'm feeling good. Now I can tell that my legs are a little tired because all the time I was inactive. But I think I know my body, I'm going to be ready pretty soon. I won't need too much time."

As for interacting with his teammates after being down with the coronavirus, Moncada is in unknown territory.

"I understand if they feel afraid or if they have any doubt just about being around me, because I know that's something to be scared about," Moncada said. "But I don't feel scared, I don't feel afraid. I don't have any doubt to be around them. I feel good, I know I'm healthy and it's something I can't control."

•In Thursday night's intrasquad game, Edwin Encarnacion hit 2 home runs off Carlos Rodon.

The White Sox's other starter, Dylan Cease, was sharp. Flashing a nasty curveball, the 24-year-old righty had 8 strikeouts while allowing 1 run in 4⅔ innings.

•Manager Rick Renteria said he had to wait a few days "for the testing to get through" before he was able to rejoin the Sox Thursday.

Renteria left the White Sox to attend a family funeral in California late last week.

"I think my family was very appreciative of the fact that I was able to get back over there," Renteria said. "We know how pivotal a time this is right now, and a very unique situation. Obviously, the White Sox understood the situation and so I was able to get back there to be part of our family. I'm just glad to be back. Thankfully we were cleared and we're back."

•Relief pitcher Jose Ruiz also rejoined the Sox Thursday and is going to report to the taxi squad that is training in Schaumburg.