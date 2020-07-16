Moncada, Renteria rejoin White Sox

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, here in spring training in March in Arizona, made his debut at summer camp Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

Yoan Moncada rejoined the White Sox Thursday, as did manager Rick Renteria.

Placed on the 10-day injured list July 10 for undisclosed reasons, Moncada has not been seen at the Sox's summer training camp at Guaranteed Rate Field since it opened July 3.

Renteria left summer camp a week ago to attend a family funeral in California.

The White Sox also announced relief pitcher Jose Ruiz will be joining the club's taxi squad in Schaumburg.

With the season opener July 24, a home game against the Twins, Moncada should have enough time to get ready and be in the starting lineup.

Hitting coach Frank Menechino was asked if Moncada could be ready for the opener earlier this week.

"I don't know, to be honest with you," Menechino said. "I think 10, 15 at-bats to see where he's at. And then, probably, I'd say 20 at-bats to get him started in the right direction. As far as days, I don't know what he's able to do while he's not here.

"He's a great athlete and I think it's going to be sooner rather than later for him. Once he sees his teammates playing he'll want to get in there, and that might not be such a bad thing. If he's in shape and he's ready to handle the workload, I think he'll get in there pretty quick."