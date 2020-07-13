Chicago Marathon canceled due to pandemic

The Chicago Marathon is taking a hiatus.

The city of Chicago said Monday it has canceled the race and all related weekend activities.

"While we'd hoped to once again line 26.2 miles of our streets this October, the health and safety of everyone participating in and supporting the event is our highest priority. In response to the ongoing public health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers and the city of Chicago announced the decision to cancel," organizers said in an online posting.

Registered runners can receive a refund for their race entry or defer their place and entry fee to the race in 2021, 2022 or 2023. The same is true for runners registered for the International Chicago 5K.

For more information, go to chicagomarathon.com.