White Sox's Rodon hoping for good health, improved results

Carlos Rodon is back with the White Sox after missing most of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery and much of 2018 due to shoulder surgery. Finally healthy, Rodon is looking for better results this year. AP File Photo/April 2019

He missed the first two months of the 2018 season recovering from shoulder surgery.

He missed the last four months of the 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Carlos Rodon knows what adversity looks like, and he really knows what it feels like. That's why the White Sox's left-handed pitcher didn't have any major concerns about coming back this year and playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I never once thought about opting out," Rodon said.

If the season is able to move forward under the constant, looming presence of COVID-19, it will be interesting to see where Rodon fits in the Sox's expanded pitching staff.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft following a stellar collegiate career at North Carolina State, Rodon was adamant about eventually reclaiming his spot in the White Sox's rotation during spring training.

During the first week of summer camp, it is already clear starting pitchers and relievers are likely to be carrying equal weight, at least in the early stretch of the upcoming campaign.

"This season's pretty unique, obviously, with a 60-game schedule," Rodon said. "I think a lot of us are going to have to encompass different roles. Plus, we have a surplus of arms that we'll get to use and I think there are some creative ways we could go about using them.

"I think all of us are pretty willing to step into any role we can to help this team win. We have a chance just as much as anyone."

For Rodon, the short season hopefully offers him the chance to not only help push the Sox into the playoffs for the first time since 2008, but to make it through in good health after two major surgeries.

"Obviously, having arm trouble as a pitcher is a pretty big issue," said Rodon, who is a career 29-31 with a 4.08 ERA and 519 strikeouts over 529 innings in 93 games (90 starts) with the White Sox. "The best way to put it, I would say, is when there's a little hesitation between pitches. 'Is this going to hurt? Is this one going to hurt when I throw it?'

"That's not there anymore. Being able to just pick up a ball and say, 'Hey, I don't feel anything. I can just throw the ball like a kid again.' Durability's a big part for pitchers or any player in this game, and luckily, hopefully, I've found it again."

After back-to-back years of physical setbacks, Rodon was tentatively scheduled to open this season in the minor leagues, build his arm back up and join the Sox after the all-star break.

The regular 162-game season never was able to launch, but Rodon stayed back in Arizona when play stopped and was able to stay on a throwing program.

"I was fortunate enough to have this little layoff," the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder said. "No one wants this pandemic to happen, but it gave me time to catch up. I got to progress in Arizona pretty well.

"Feeling healthy. It's been a little while since my arm has felt this good. Building up the right way, I guess, having all this time to build up the proper way to be ready to pitch. There's a lot of things that go into Tommy John and the rehab, not that it's hard, it's just monotonous and it's every day. I put a lot of time into it this year, so I'm looking for some good results."

Rodon threw 45 pitches at Guaranteed Rate Field the first time he took the mound at summer camp. The results were encouraging.

"He looked really, really good," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "Life to his fastball, hitting his spots, he looked free and easy as I've ever seen him. I know he's extremely happy about where he's at. We're extremely happy about where he's at.

"I think he's learned from all the experiences that he's had. We're continuing to prepare and move forward and he's a part of hopefully something that is going to shine and allow us to make a decision and be able to incorporate him to the best of our ability in the way he can help us the most."

No matter the role, Rodon is going to be pitching with more of a purpose than most when the games begin.

"I feel like there's some stuff I need to prove," Rodon said. "The last few years have not gone the way I wanted them to, obviously. It's kind of unfortunate, injuries and underperforming. This 60-game season, I feel like it will do a lot for guys.

"Not just me, but other guys around the league, on this team, wherever, can prove themselves in those 60 games and I think it will do a lot."