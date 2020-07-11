Clubhouse Chatter: What's your favorite sport to play in your free time?

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

Well, it used to be basketball, but haven't done that in a long time. If it's OK to blur the line between working out and doing a sport, I guess weightlifting could work.

­-- Mike McGraw

Golf is the answer our readers expect out of me, but I also absolutely love 16-inch softball. I began playing in the Clarendon Hills Park District league in 1989 and still do to this day. (Although this season was canceled due to the pandemic). The hits, catches and victories are all great, but the friendships I've formed over the years are what bring me back every season.

­-- John Dietz

The pandemic has made a good game of bags with family the sport of choice. And social distancing is built in.

­-- Orrin Schwarz

I played softball more than 30 years, but was dropping it this year because of a bum shoulder that ruined my throwing. I do like to shoot baskets. I miss playing Frisbee.

­-- Dave Oberhelman

This answer has gone from basketball to golf over the last few years. Both sports are so much fun to play, but there's only one of them that doesn't leave my body aching the following morning.

­-- John Lemon

I enjoy the outdoors. Give me a good forest trail to hike and a lake or bay to kayak and I'm a happy man.

­-- Jerry Fitzpatrick

Playing golf is a lot of fun. (You might wonder why I say that if you saw my scorecard.) I also like 16-inch softball. What I most enjoy is playing catch in the backyard with my son.

­-- Mike Smith

• Have a question you'd like to see one of our sports staff members answer? Send your suggestion in an email to sports@dailyherald.com.