Baez ready for fun year no matter what

For such a fan favorite like Javier Baez, it's certainly going to be a strange season not to play in front of fans.

With Baez's flair, high-fives and enthusiasm, what an adjustment the 2020 season will be for him.

Curtain calls? Celebrating with teammates? Hearing 40,000 fans at Wrigley Field erupt after a sensational play at shortstop?

That's all going to be missing in the shortened 60-game season.

"Without the fans is going to be really weird," Baez said. "That's part of the game, our fans, how much time they dedicate to us. I feel it's part of the players, to be honest."

Even the Cubs trying to make Baez feel at home during a recent scrimmage with "Ja-Vy" chants piped in over the speakers didn't feel quite right.

"It was kind of funny," Baez said. "The sound was weird to be playing to it. We are used to sounds of the crowd."

Baez used the word weird five times in a 12-minute Zoom call with reporters Thursday afternoon before a scrimmage at Wrigley Field. Maybe there's no better word to describe the situation.

"Not being close to anybody (teammates), we have to keep the distance," Baez said. "It's really weird not shaking hands, not having people around you when you do the routine of switch the cage. We can't do any of that."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world in March, Baez had been in talks for a long-term contract. Coming off a 29-homer, 85-RBI season that followed 2018's career year of 34 homers, 111 RBI and an .881 OPS, Baez was positioned for a massive deal.

Now, who knows?

"It's been really difficult with all this happening," Baez said. "We have a really good communication and relationship between me and the owners and my agent. When this goes past we will talk and stay in touch and see what happens.

"Everybody wants to get paid, but we have to wait for the right time. I'm not in a rush. I'm right now worried about getting back to the field and playing regular games and win this season that's going to be so weird."

During the quarantine, Baez did have the benefit of working out with his brother-in-law, Minnesota Twins ace Jose Berrios. Baez said he batted against Berrios a few times and also caught him.

"I pretty much stayed in shape the whole time," Baez said. "It was fun for me. Our family was there. To me, it was kind of scary. He throws too hard that early to be facing him. It was good for both."

Baez will see the Twins and perhaps Berrios again this season. He said he believes anything can happen in the short season, that any team can win the championship.

As for what happens if the Cubs notch a walk-off win?

In the past, there would be a dog pile, a happy mob ripping the jersey off the hero. Now it's time to find a socially distanced way to celebrate.

"I'm pretty sure we will make something up," Baez said. "After we hit a clutch homer, somebody wants to pat you. We are still going to have fun, no matter what."