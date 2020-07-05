Two White Sox players test positive for coronavirus

The White Sox on Sunday announced two players tested positive for COVID-19. Both are asymptomatic and isolating in Chicago. Associated Press

On Saturday manager Rick Renteria was hopeful, but realistic, about White Sox players and the coronavirus.

"We've talked to our players in terms of being mindful as to what they're doing away from the ballpark, what they're exposing themselves to," Renteria said. "The protocol is to try to mitigate, obviously, infection. It'd be truly foolish for me to say that it won't happen, but we're going to try and help it not happen. That's all we can do. "

A day later, the White Sox announced two players tested positive for COVID-19 during last week's testing that also included on-field staff and front-office members.

Both players have requested privacy, so the Sox are unable to comment.

They are also asymptomatic and have been isolated in Chicago and are under monitoring by the White Sox's medical staff.

The Sox also said contact tracing was conducted and that the players will receive follow-up testing in the coming days.

They can return to baseball activities once they have recorded consecutive negative tests and passed appropriate COVID-19 protocols.

"The health of our players and staff is our top priority, and the White Sox are adhering to all MLB health and safety protocols," the team said in a statement Sunday morning.