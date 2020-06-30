Clubhouse Chatter: Should the NFL season be played without fans or not at all?

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

There's little doubt the NFL is planning to start its season on time. I'm not holding out much hope it will happen, however. Even if it does, I can't imagine fans being allowed in the stands. There's also little doubt the NFL has contingency plans for every possible eventuality. What happens if your quarterback gets diagnosed with COVID-19 the week before the playoffs? Does leave me wondering if there will be a season.

-- Mike Smith

With the way the coronavirus is running rampant in half the country, the chances of an NFL season being played are dwindling each day. There is a better chance of Illinois high school football being played than an NFL season happening.

-- Orrin Schwarz

There should not be a one-size-fits-all approach. Some states may very well meet the criteria for some fan attendance, while others will not. Take it case by case.

-- Jerry Fitzpatrick

Other sports are playing without fans so the NFL is probably going to have to do the same.

-- Barry Rozner

It's going to be tough, but hopefully they can play the season without any harm done. I'd like to see some fans in the stadiums, maybe 30 to 40 percent capacity could be done and allow for some safe spacing.

-- Mike McGraw

Bears president Ted Phillips said he fully expects a regular season with fans in the stands. He also realizes everything is subject to change when dealing with COVID-19. As we sit here now, it's hope for the best but wait and see.

-- Scot Gregor