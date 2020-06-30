Are White Sox still playing in 'Field of Dreams' game?

The White Sox were originally scheduled to play the Yankees in the Aug. 13 "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa. Major-league baseball is still hoping to get the showcase game in, but the Yankees would likely be replaced due to travel restrictions. Associated Press

Here is where we're at in the short major-league season:

Not only are teams still waiting to receive the 60-game schedule, but they are not yet 100% certain how long workouts are going to run when training camps open on Friday.

They are not sure which players are going to pass the COVID-19 test and which ones are going to fail.

Are more players going to join the Rockies' Ian Desmond, the Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross and the Diamondbacks' Mike Leake and opt out of playing the upcoming season? The answer is unknown.

"Obviously, this is the first time we've done something like this," Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer.

As baseball ventures deeper into the great unknown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the only thing that's certain is uncertainty.

That includes the "Field of Dreams" game, which was one of the highlights of the original 2020 schedule.

The White Sox and New York Yankees were scheduled to play the game on Aug. 13 in Dyersville, Iowa, where the classic baseball movie was filmed.

The finishing touches are being put on an 8,000-seat ballpark in the Iowa corn, but there are still some questions if the game is going to be played and if it is going to be the Sox vs. the Yankees.

"To date, there has been no change in the status of the event and we hope to have the option to play," the league said in a statement to MLB Network. "Construction is continuing and we are following all CDC and state protocols regarding recommended safety practices, including social distancing, washing hands, and temperature checks before arriving to the site.

"Safeguarding public health is our top priority. We are monitoring ongoing events and plan to remain as flexible as these circumstances demand."

If the game is able to be played, the Major League Baseball Players Association would have to give its approval.

Due to travel restrictions, the Yankees are not expected to go to Iowa. The White Sox could wind up playing the Cardinals, Cubs or Brewers if the Field of Dreams game is a go.

Adapted from the W.P. Kinsella novel and nominated for three Academy Awards, the movie "Field of Dreams" features the ghost of "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, other players from the 1919 "Black Sox," and more who return to play baseball in an Iowa cornfield decades after being banned from the game.

White Sox tab Masur:

First reported in the Daily Herald last week, the Sox and WGN 720-AM announced Andy Masur is joining Darrin Jackson in the radio booth.

Masur replaces Ed Farmer, who passed away on April 1.

"I am truly honored and humbled to join my friend Darrin Jackson in the White Sox radio booth this season," Masur said. "Many people before me have said legends cannot be replaced, and the great Ed Farmer is truly irreplaceable. As a fellow Chicagoan, I hope my passion for the city and the game of baseball connects with White Sox fans in a way that Ed would be proud."

Masur, a Park Ridge native, filled in for Farmer and Jackson the past two years on WGN radio and has been back at the station since 2014.

Masur spent 2007-14 as the TV and radio voice of the San Diego Padres and got his start broadcasting Cubs baseball in 1999.