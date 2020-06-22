Signing day: Cubs, White Sox agree to terms with first-round draft picks

In this photo, date not known, Tennessee's Garrett Crochet pitches in a baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. Crochet was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the baseball draft Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

Chicago's Ed Howard celebrates after Chicago defeated Las Vegas 7-5 in the U.S. Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2014, in South Williamsport, Pa.

The Cubs were "ecstatic" when Ed Howard was still available on the first round of the draft earlier this month.

They jumped at the chance to select the local talent, and the Cubs on Monday signed Howard, the No. 16 overall pick, for $3.75 million.

"He's got an electric skillset," Dan Kantrovitz, the Cubs' director of amateur scouting, said after drafting the Mount Carmel High School standout. "He's a plus shortstop, he's got pop in his bat, he can run, he can impact a game in so many ways. We think he's got a chance to be a star."

Also Monday, the White Sox signed their first-round draft pick, college pitcher Garrett Crochet. The left-hander from Tennessee agreed to a $4.5 million signing bonus.

Crochet (pronounced CROW-shay) was the No. 11 overall pick.

"I'm thrilled to officially be a member of the White Sox organization," he said. "It has always been my dream to play at the highest level and now I'm one step closer to achieving that dream. I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have helped throughout my baseball career. I can't wait to get started."

When Howard and Crochet are able to begin their professional careers remains a mystery due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Major-league baseball has been exploring an expanded Arizona Fall League, along with a new Florida Fall League, so that could be the starting point for first-round draft picks this year.

Howard's senior season at Mount Carmel was canceled due to COVID-19, but he was voted the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019 after batting .421 with 11 doubles, 4 triples and 3 home runs in 35 games as a junior.

The 18-year-old Howard also played in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game at Wrigley Field, and he was the starting shortstop on the 2014 Jackie Robinson West Little League Team that advanced to the finals of the Little League World Series.

Baseball America raved about the Cubs getting the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder.

"The pairing of Howard, the best prep shortstop in the class, and his hometown Cubs is a seemingly perfect match," Baseball America wrote. "Howard is arguably the top defender at the position in the 2020 class -- college or high school -- and has a strong, athletic frame that should continue to fill out."

The 20-year-old Crochet was able to appear in one game this season before play was halted. He pitched 3⅔ scoreless innings against Wright State and had 6 strikeouts.

At 6-6, 220 pounds, Crochet has been compared to former White Sox ace starting pitcher Chris Sale.

"I definitely see those, but it's tough to make on me as I haven't achieved anything close to what Chris has achieved," Crochet said. "But it's nice to see. Actually, when I was developing a slider I tried to shape it the same way Chris does. I can't wait to get started."