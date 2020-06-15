Rozner: Revisiting the Sammy Sosa years unappealing

Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa was caught with a corked bat -- one he said was meant for batting practice only -- in a June 3, 2003, game at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

The question is a familiar one.

"Didn't you watch this already?" says my wife or one of my girls.

Almost always, the answer is, "Yes."

But it not always in query form. Occasionally, it's a statement along the lines of, "You're watching the same show again." This precedes the question, "Do you have brain damage?"

The answer to that is also generally, "Yes," or the infrequent, "Nolo contendere, your honor."

It was Sunday night and in this case the program on DVR was a Golf Channel special on the greatest U.S. Opens.

The problem is there was a disturbance for an hour or two when my phone kept lighting up with texts from former teammates of Sammy Sosa, not to mention writers, broadcasters and assorted other MLB types.

I was aware of the ESPN "30-for-30" on the Great Home Derby of 1998 that saved the world from communism and humans from the Sweet Meteor of Death.

I just didn't watch it. I didn't have to. I lived it.

I was there in the spring of 1992 when Sosa was traded to the Cubs from the White Sox and walked into the HoHoKam clubhouse weighing about 160 pounds. And I was in the Wrigley Field clubhouse on the final day of the 2004 season when he walked out on his team and lied about it, while weighing 80 pounds more than in his 1992 entrance.

Mostly everything in between was a circus, a great athlete who arrived as a very likable young man, one who could have been a five-tool player and instead became a cartoon character propped up and promoted by all those who had an interest in making money off him.

There is not enough space on the internet to list all the bad that occurred in between and I'd just as soon not re-litigate now.

If you love Sosa, you're always going to love him, and if you dislike Sosa, you probably always will. There are few stuck in the middle.

Suffice it to say that the 2009 New York Times report that Sosa tested positive for PEDs in a 2003 survey was a surprise to no one on either side, just as getting caught for corking his bat was like finding out Chicago is cold in the winter.

The best part of the Corky Park story is the way MLB security called the Cubs and told them they were driving down from Milwaukee and would be there in 90 minutes.

They said they wanted all of Sosa's bats and -- wink-wink, nod-nod -- make sure all the bats are there when they arrive at Wrigley Field. Shockingly, not one of Sosa's examined bats had cork.

There are some moments that stick out, like standing by the batting cage on the final weekend of the 1997 season in St. Louis and watching Sosa marvel at the size of the building that was Mark McGwire -- who was on a home run tear -- as he blasted batting-practice balls into the highest reaches of Busch Stadium.

Sosa, who was already bulked up, came back in 1998 looking like the Incredible Hulk.

That last Saturday in St. Louis also gave GM Ed Lynch and manager Jim Riggleman the chance to pull Sosa into an office and read him the riot act for trying to pad his personal stats over the final weeks of the season as he tried desperately to reach 30 stolen bases again.

They asked him to come back in 1998 as a team player, something he was doing early in the season until the record June of '98. Once that happened, Sosa never again tried to play for the team. It was all about the long ball.

As defining as anything about his Cubs time was a postgame dust-up after the Game 7 defeat to the Marlins in the 2003 NLCS, when Kenny Lofton called out Sosa for an at-bat in the eighth inning with the Cubs trailing by 3 runs.

With an exhausted Josh Beckett on the mound and with the pitcher having missed badly with the first 2 pitches, Sosa swung at ball three at eye level, trying to hit a home run and missing by a mile. With Moises Alou and Aramis Ramirez next up, the Cubs needed baserunners, but that was not on Sosa's mind.

Sosa whiffed at the next pitch and then struck out looking. That was the essence of his time with the Cubs.

On Sept. 7, 2004, Dusty Baker caught Sosa in street clothes during an extra-inning game and sent him home, and on the final day of the season, Sosa showed up late and left early, a fitting end to his Cubs career.

Sosa claimed it didn't happen, but the Cubs had the security video and didn't hide their evidence. They had created Frankenstein's monster and feigned disbelief at the destruction he wrought.

The Cubs and commissioner Bud Selig had made scores of millions off Sosa and his many home runs, but his time was up and they pretended they had nothing to do with any of it.

So, no, in response to all of those text messages. I didn't watch and don't much care to see it. There have been few times in sports history that something so corrupt has been so celebrated, a fraud so widely perpetrated and accepted, and there's little reason to be subjected to it now.

If Sosa feels abandoned, he should, but the first lesson in American politics and economics is you will be loved and adored until you are not useful, at which point you will be thrown overboard without so much as an inner tube and all your faults will be exposed.

The trip to the top takes decades, but the fall is lightning fast.

Free speech and making your own choices is increasingly a thing of the past, but I'm here to support your worship of Sosa if that makes you happy.

Conversely, if the phony drama of 1998 makes you ill and you prefer to celebrate genuine baseball drama, that is also a right you should engage.

I'll not judge the "30-for-30" as I have no plan to view it, but if you're searching for someone to celebrate, try Billy Williams.

The Sweet Swinger turned 82 on Monday, and a sweeter man you will never meet. He was also one of the best hitters of all time and a truly great baseball player.

Now, if it's OK with everyone, can I get back to the Golf Channel?