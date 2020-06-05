Clubhouse Chatter: Which sport is toughest for you to enjoy?

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

With all due respect to the golfers out there, it's really tough for me to watch on TV. I think it's one of those sports that's far more enjoyable to play than watch.

-- Kevin Schmit

Soccer. Give me bowling, curling, downhill skiing, table tennis or the Iditarod. Anything but soccer. Nil-nil. One-nil. ... Nil thanks.

-- John Dietz

There should be several reasons I like to watch soccer. Both my children played it, my daughter for a good decade. I enjoy covering it on the high school level when I get the chance. My favorite sport of the Big Four is similarly low-scoring hockey. But I just can't get fired up about soccer.

-- Dave Oberhelman

Believe it or not, there is no sport I can't watch. I just enjoy the competitive nature of any sport. Whether it be a slow-moving sport or action-packed. I still enjoy the competitors going all out in something they love to play. If people enjoy watching a particular sport, I figure there's something I'm going to like about it, too, and it will be fun to talk to them and learn about their favorite sport.

-- John Leusch

There is no such thing as an unwatchable sport. I don't care if it's just two kids playing jacks as long as I have a rooting interest. Give me the back story. Maybe one jacks player is making an epic comeback from wrist surgery. I'd watch, especially these days.

-- Jerry Fitzpatrick

Boxing. Tough to watch someone get pummeled.

-- Patricia Babcock McGraw

I find soccer, for the most part boring. (I liked indoor soccer when it was on TV.) I went to a Sting game at Wrigley Field and it was tolerable. Most soccer games don't have enough scoring, field's too big for all the back and forth. Then again, I like watching golf and bowling. Go figure.

-- Mike Smith