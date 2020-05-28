Different drills to help golfers when in the "Red Zone"

About five years ago I cracked open a book called "Golf's Red Zone Challenge."

The goal of authors Charlie King and Rob Akins is to get us hackers to understand that honing our skills from 100 yards and in is essential if we want to lower our scores.

They present dozens of drills and exercises, but I'd like to just focus on a few you can start to implement now that driving ranges and practice greens are open.

Greenside

Here are two effective drills to help those tricky 10- to 25-yard chip shots around the green:

• Take just one ball out of your bag, chip to a flag and see if you can make the putt. Then do it again. And again. This way the pressure's on with every shot. How many can you get up and down out of 10? Out of 20? Out of 25? Keep track and do it again the next day.

• If you can get a green to yourself, take 12 balls out of a bag and chip to three different flags. Say 10, 18 and 25 yards away. Hit one to the 10-yard flag, then one to 18, then one to 25 and repeat until finished. How many are three feet or closer? Keep track and see how you improve over time.

On the range

I'm a big believer ranges should have targets all over. Give us something at 20 yards, 30, 50, etc. (Zigfield Troy in Woodridge does a fantastic job of this).

Find a range like this, buy a bucket and really work on shots in 20-yard increments. What should you do from 80 yards? What kind of shot should you hit from 60? Or 40?

Bill Gaucher, a teaching pro for the Freedom Golf Association, loves the 40-yard shot.

"Students that are uncomfortable with their recovery game tend to be wristy and slappy," said Gaucher, who resides in River Forest. "You cannot hit a 40-yard chip. But you can hit a 40-yard pitch by hitting it in the air or by pitching-and-running it. But you cannot chip it.

"The reason I like the 40-yard shot is because it requires you to do something with your right elbow; a true golf move with your right elbow."

PGA Tour pro and Wheaton resident Kevin Streelman said the key to pulling off these shots is to maintain your speed. So take a bit more club and shorten your swing.

"I would rather hit it hard from a shorter backswing than hit it softly from a fuller backswing," Streelman said. "As soon as we start decelerating, that's when you back out and (get) chunkies and bladies, and all that garbage starts happening.

"Keep your acceleration up to have crisper contact."

So master these tricky distances so that no situation fazes you on the course.

Play some 2-ball

Another good suggestion in the "Red Zone Challenge" was to hit a ball back and forth with a friend, sibling or parent. Stand 30 to 70 yards apart and see how close you can come to dropping the ball near your partner.

The book made the point that we don't want to make our friends work, so this drill puts pressure on us to be as accurate as possible.

My son and I did this during the first few weeks of shelter in place, and it was a lot of fun.

The best part is you need just one golf ball and a bit of open space.

Look out below!

The book is adamant that if we work on these drills four days a week for three months we will see our scores drop dramatically.

A big reason is we'll become more efficient from 100 yards and in. It's also because as we groove our swing from 60, 80 and 100 yards, our shots from 125, 150 and 175 will become more effortless as well.

I know many don't have that kind of time, but try the drills when you can. Over time, hopefully you'll see a big difference.

