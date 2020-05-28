Clubhouse Chatter: Who is on your Mount Rushmore of Chicago athletes?

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

It's Michael Jordan and Walter Payton. They should occupy all of it. Ernie Banks and Frank Thomas could make a case. Bobby Hull would be there if Bill Wirtz hadn't run him out of town. But no one is on the same level as Jordan and Payton. Sorry.

-- Barry Rozner

Michael Jordan, Walter Payton, Ernie Banks, Frank Thomas.

-- Patricia Babcock McGraw

Michael Jordan and Walter Payton are the two obvious choices. After that, Ernie Banks, Frank Thomas, Stan Mikita, Patrick Kane and Greg Maddux are the best of the rest I was fortunate enough to see play.

-- Scot Gregor

Well, we know who would be voted unanimously, except by Horace Grant. Then it would have to be Sweetness (even more so than Butkus, Sayers or Halas), Ernie Banks (How do you not vote for Mr. Cub?) and Bobby Hull (Jonathan Toews is not eligible for sculpting until he's retired).

-- Joe Aguilar

Is Michael Jordan too obvious an answer? Of course he's got to be in granite. Ernie Banks is and always will be Mr. Cub. Without Red Grange would there be an NFL? Put the Galloping Ghost up there, too. Save the last spot for Walter Payton, the best the NFL ever had.

-- Orrin Schwarz

Michael Jordan, Walter Payton, Ernie Banks, Dick Butkus

-- John Lemon

I'd put my Mount Rushmore of Chicago athletes against any city in the world. It'd feature Bears running back Walter Payton, the Bulls' Michael Jordan, the Cubs' Ernie Banks and the Blackhawks' Bobby Hull.

-- Kevin Schmit