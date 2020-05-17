Clubhouse Chatter: How will you remember Bob Frisk?

What our Sports staff has to say in remembering Bob Frisk.

I've known Bob Frisk since September 1971, when I caught on with The Daily Herald as a high school sports stringer. A few years later at the start of my final semester at the University of Illinois, it was time to send out resumes. During this process, I got a call letting me know he would hold, if I was interested, a full-time job opening until I graduated in May. I thanked him then for this kindness, and I've never looked back after a full career with this newspaper. Loyalty, friendship and leadership. That, and much more, was Bob Frisk.

-- Don Friske

Bob was ALWAYS a professional about everything. The No. 1 thing I learned is positive writing, which I've done in tribute to him to this day and always will. He was just so efficient in everything he did.

-- John Leusch

Legend. Mentor. Friend. Many can say that about Bob Frisk, and I proudly am part of that group. When I came to The Daily Herald in 1995, Bob and I formed an immediate bond due to our mutual interest in softball. No one will ever be Bob Frisk. He taught us as a staff the right way to report on high school sports, that being in a positive manner. He exemplified that in his writing. And over the years, through his retirement, to the last time I saw him in February, he was a close friend, who will be missed but never ever forgotten.

-- John Radtke

When I think of Mr. Frisk, I first recall his inquisitive smile, which conveyed his interest in you as a person. Then I think of his favorite sports movie, "Hoosiers," and of that film's many truths and lessons. They are reflected in his kind, generous approach to high school sports coverage that serves as the Daily Herald standard. I believe that standard will be Mr. Frisk's lasting legacy and I feel proud to be a part of it.

-- Dave Oberhelman

He wore that Daily Herald cotton ball cap -- navy with the white logo -- everywhere, never tugging on the bill, like ballplayers do. It just sat on the top of his thinning hair, and yet it said so much about the man. He was immensely proud of his team. Not that people didn't know Bob Frisk represented The Daily Herald team. He suited up for 50 years, establishing his brand, The Daily Herald brand, long before the word "brand" became a thing. Today, and always, I tip my cap to the great Bob Frisk.

-- Joe Aguilar

I would refer you to my Sunday column for most of my thoughts and add only that he was a good man who cared about the people he worked with and around. He didn't make the job about him, about how the sports section made him look. He cared about the product. As I penned Sunday, Bob believed it was the reader -- not the writer -- who mattered most.

-- Barry Rozner