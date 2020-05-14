Clubhouse Chatter: Will you cover games differently in the pandemic aftermath?

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

Mask, gloves, Bears helmet, Walter White's hazmat suit from "Breaking Bad," wrap me up like Ralphie's little brother Randy in "A Christmas Story," -- whatever I need to do to get back to covering games, I'm in.

-- John Lemon

Probably. It's impossible to say at this moment. Our understanding of this virus seemingly evolves on a weekly basis. Who knows where we'll be in July when baseball tentatively plans to return. Or in August. I'll follow whatever guidelines necessary to resume life as safely as possible.

-- Jerry Fitzpatrick

We'll have to see what the doctors are saying when we get to that point. I'm sure we'll be warned by the high schools and top officials how we should handle showing up at events. Even if a vaccine is found, we still may be under all new guidelines regardless how safe the climate seems.

-- John Leusch

When we first go back, if there are still some gray areas about how COVID-19 may affect us, I will probably wear my mask and gloves.

-- Patricia Babcock McGraw

Maybe not differently but with more caution as it relates to those around me. If we have to wear masks, so be it. If we have to be separated, so be it. I'll be more concerned about the surroundings than anything.

-- John Radtke

The hope is we will be allowed to return to normal behavior and nothing will be different, but I suppose I will wear whatever we're forced to wear.

-- Barry Rozner

Initially, I would imagine yes. Down the road, hopefully not.

-- Scot Gregor