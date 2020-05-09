End of school year campaign announced by IHSA

The Illinois High School Association has a social media campaign Thursday to Saturday to celebrate the end of the school year amid the impact COVID-19 has placed on high school teams and students.

#WeAreInThisTogether is the campaign to recognize student-athletes, educators, and the class of 2020.

"This is a time of year to celebrate, even among these extraordinary circumstances," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. "We want to come together as a statewide high school community to let each of these groups know we recognize their efforts and accomplishments. No matter what happens, we are in this together."

Each of the three days will have its own theme.

Thursday -- Together for athletes

America's Original March Madness came to a sudden conclusion this year as the boys basketball state finals were unable to be played, and spring sports eventually suffered the same fate. The IHSA now encourages all teams, coaches, parents, fans, and athletes to post pictures and share memories from their high school sports experiences on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. In addition, the IHSA will recognize the schools (Aurora Christian, Goreville, Madison, Roanoke-Benson, Breese Mater Dei, Chicago Orr, Timothy Christian and Sacred Heart-Griffin) which qualified for the Class 1A and 2A boys basketball state finals.

Friday -- Together for educators

Educators around the state have gone the extra mile in working with their students digitally the past two months. On Friday night, when more than 400 schools are expected to turn on the lights at their schools and athletic complexes for the Lights for the Fight initiative, the IHSA is asking students and community members to brighten social media with their thanks to the teachers and coaches who helped light their path.

Lights for the Fight also honors first responders and essential workers who, like educators, are inspiring in their efforts to put others first.

Saturday -- Together for seniors

The IHSA was scheduled to crown its first spring state champions May 16, a celebration that would have repeated Saturdays through mid-June.

The culmination of a season is special for seniors as they leave their leadership and legacy behind to underclass teammates. Seniors are encouraged to post a picture of themselves on social media in their uniform, favorite school apparel, or the IHSA Student Advisory Committee's Salute to Seniors shirts.

The hope is communities will post on social media in support of their seniors, recalling their favorite memories and the impact they had during their four years.

The IHSA asks people posting on social media to use #WeAreInThisTogether and #IHSA so stories can be found and shared.