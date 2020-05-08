Clubhouse Chatter: What's your best piece of memorabilia?

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

Though no longer an active collector, I have every Topps baseball card set since 1971. My favorite pieces of memorabilia include a hockey stick autographed by Stan Mikita, a scorecard from the 1945 World Series, and a handwritten note from Harry Caray. "Don't let the facts get in the way of a good story," he wrote.

-- Dave Oberhelman

Sold my baseball card collection when I was 12, the first in a lifetime of dubious financial decisions. The one I kept was a Pete Rose rookie card. He was my favorite player growing up. I still have it.

-- Jerry Fitzpatrick

None in particular. Obviously, the ones you'd really like to possess are either unattainable price-wise or just aren't going to be available for any price. I just enjoy looking at them in different places such as the foyers of high school gymnasiums, on college campuses, ballparks or sports museums.

-- John Leusch

A t-shirt that my dad bought me from a street vendor that commemorated the Chicago Bulls' first championship in 1991. There are cool pictures and headlines on both sides. It is worn and a little faded, but I still have it, and I will never throw it away.

-- Patricia Babcock McGraw

I have rookie cards of Ryne Sandberg and Wade Boggs, and a signed program after having lunch at Oak Brook Hills with Sam Snead. At the top of my treasure list is an autograph from Stan Mikita after he scored his 500th goal Feb. 27, 1977, in the third period at the Stadium. The Hawks lost to Vancouver, but no one cared. Mikita sent goalie Cesare Maniago for a swim and lifted a backhander into the net with 6:04 to play. After the game Mikita stayed to sign every last autograph in the hallway inside and outside Gate 3½. Mine, and I assume all others, said "Stan Mikita 500."

-- Mike Smith