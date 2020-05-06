Clubhouse Chatter: Would you feel safe attending a game this summer or fall?

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

I feel safe going to the grocery store and the toilet-paper aisle is probably the most dangerous place in America today. So, yes, I would feel safe going to work at a sporting event.

-- Barry Rozner

I'd probably shy away from a packed-house situation. But if they figured out a way to keep things around 50 percent capacity, I'd be fine with it.

-- Mike McGraw

Yes. As long as the coronavirus doesn't come back with a vengeance, there are ways to make fans safe. Allow about 5,000 to 10,000 fans into the United Center, Allstate Arena, Wrigley Field and Comiskey Park (sorry -- Guaranteed Rate Field), and require everyone to wear masks. Spread out when people can enter by printing time ranges such as 6 to 6:20 p.m. on each ticket. I would have no reservations about attending an event under those circumstances.

-- John Dietz

I'm guessing by July or August my answer will be yes, but things are too fluid. The fight against the coronavirus is a marathon, not a race (sports cliché). In two to three months, what safety precautions will be in place at ballparks and stadiums? Will masks be required? Will we finally feel safe? Don't know.

-- Joe Aguilar

I would not feel safe attending a professional or college event in the fall unless significant safety precautions were taken. Maybe I'd consider attending with a mask requirement and proper distancing. Otherwise, probably not ... especially if I had to fly to attend.

-- Kevin Schmit

I am unsure. I typically throw caution to the wind, hope for the best and let my constitution sort things out, but this time large crowds seem more foreboding. (I annually attend Lollapalooza, and would have to seriously consider that this year, if it were to be held.) But I will certainly cover high school sports if they're on!

-- Dave Oberhelman

I might if our state has conducted a safe, three-phase reopening per CDC guidelines. Seems we're a long way from that point.

-- Jerry Fitzpatrick