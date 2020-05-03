Clubhouse Chatter: Would you attend a pro or college game this summer or fall?

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

Ultimately, that's something the medical experts should decide. Barring an effective vaccine, which seems unlikely to be ready so soon, it probably would not be safe to be in a stadium full of fans with social distancing rules still likely to be in place.

-- Orrin Schwarz

We were just having this conversation at our family dinner table. I answered yes knowing there will be all kinds of new safety measures. I'm sure I would think long and hard before actually doing it, and I'd also pay close attention to what the medical experts are saying, but for now I'll say yes.

-- John Lemon

It's still a little early to give an accurate answer, but I'm leaning toward yes. Social distancing is going to remain in place when the stay-at-home order is lifted, and I'm sure you will see spaced out crowds at sporting events in the short term.

-- Scot Gregor

Much too early to tell. We'll wait it out and see what the doctors and authorities have to say about how the virus has developed and perhaps they'll speak on the issue of being around athletes and students. Even facilities like Botanic Garden say they 'hope' to reopen in July. So tough to say now.

-- John Leusch

I would feel safe with social distancing guidelines in place. Depending on statistics regarding cases, etc., I would probably still strongly consider wearing a mask and gloves.

-- Patricia Babcock McGraw

Yes. If, and only if, the "experts" deem it safe enough for an event to be held, why not? We can't continue to live in fear. If proper precautions are taken, I'd definitely go.

-- John Radtke